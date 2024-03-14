The Supercars star will run a two-day clinic at Todd Road for drivers in his own JND squad, which competes under the FA Kart banner, on this coming Sunday and Monday,

Running the clinic will be two current F2 drivers, Gabriel Bortoleto and Pepe Marti, and F3 driver Nikola Tsolov.

Bortoleto is a McLaren junior, Marti part of the Red Bull junior programme and Tsolov aligned with Alpine, while all three are part of Alonso’s A14 management team.

Earlier this year, Percat and JND struck up a formal partnership with A14 and Spanish karting team DPK – with this two-day clinic a direct outcome of that arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT

JND drivers will also spend time with Bortoleto, Marti and Tsolov in their respective garages at Albert Park over the Australian GP weekend.

“Thanks to Fernando and his team for making this happen,” said Percat.

“From my side it’s a once-of-a-lifetime opportunity to have drivers of this calibre spend the time with my young karters and help them understand what it takes to make it through to open-wheeler ranks in Europe.

“They will be working with the drivers to see what they can learn for their own driving, whether it’s cold tyres, qualifying, how to deal with pressure – all of those things will be discussed and worked on over the two days.

“It’s all about the pathway we’ve created with JND, A14 and DPK. It’s massively exciting.

“Myself [and co-team owners] Jake [Spencer] and Dan [Rochford] are excited too. We’ll be like race fans. I’m keen to hear how these guys go about it and learn from them as well. It’s a unique opportunity.

“Our JND drivers will also get to spend time at Albert Park with the drivers and teams, watching them race from inside the garage. It is all about helping them understand what it takes to make the next step after karting, and see what’s possible. There’s a lot more to the experience than just karting skills.

“These F2 and F3 drivers have been mentored by Fernando and are passionate about his karting brand as well, so thanks to everyone for bringing this together.”