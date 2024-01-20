Percat will expand his JND presence in karting this year thanks to a distributor deal with FA Kart, the team set to run nine drivers across various classes.

JND has now struck a deal of sorts with Alonso's management A14 and top Spanish karting team DPK Racing to help facilitate a European pathway for young talent.

The alliance will help advise parents and drivers about making the move overseas, while there are also plans for top European talent to head to Australia to race for JND.

“From the JND side it's very exciting,” said Percat.

“We want to give kids the opportunity to be in contact with the right people in Europe. It's a passion of mine, that side of the business. For us, it's not all about the karting – it's about providing the guidance they need to get to Supercars, IndyCar, F1, whatever they want to do.

“To be able to link up with A14 and Fernando and his management team is crucial to that. We now have friends in Europe that can help guide the parents as much as the kids about how to make that move.

“And on the DPK side, its a world-class karting team and back-to-back world champions so there's an opportunity for us to help send a driver over to compete at top events, even the world championships. It can be difficult to find an opening in a big team like that without the right support.

“It's great to have this link. And if we can put together the right program we'd love to bring some of their star drivers over to do a couple of rounds of the Australian Karting Championship. That would amazing.”

In a statement, A14 highlighted the important of trusted partners when it comes to identifying young talent.

“Delighted to collaborate with such a highly-regarded team in the Australian championship, as is the case with JND Racing, and one with whom we share values,” read the statement.

“Our aim is to provide an opportunity for young Australian talents to come to Europe under the support of DPK, a guarantee of quality and now an integral part of the A14 family, just as JND will be from now on.

“At A14, we are constantly seeking new talents. Having a partner who can track their development in the grassroots categories is of paramount importance to us, as it provides accurate references, not only on the track but also regarding their behaviour.

“So far, we've addressed this aspect with [DPK bosses] Diego and Pablo [Rodriguez] in Europe; however, expanding this initiative to Oceania represents a significant milestone in the ongoing growth of our company.”