18-time Australian Champion David Sera will head to America next month for three separate Summer Camps after a significant increase in North American customers joining his Kart Class online coaching method.

The events start with a two group, six day course at the AMR Motorplex in Miami, Florida; he'll then head North Carolina to the Trackhouse Motorplex – founded by Trackhouse Racing owner, Justin Marks; before ending the tour at a carpark facility in Baltimore, Maryland.

“America's become my biggest market over the last 12 months, even more than Australia,” Sera explained to Speedcafe.com. “By heading across, it allows the customers that access our courses online to have face-to-face coaching and from my perspective shows support and gives them visibility.”

They'll be largely arrive and drive situations, with the Kart Class team hiring the tracks they visit, as many of the drivers will come from interstate and South American countries.

Sera added that now he understands drivers from over 40 countries are subscribed to his methods.

“For us, our programs are aimed mainly at those families who are just getting into the sport. Sure, we do have the professional level programs and that is as those drivers progress through the ranks.”

A Sera-trained driver, Peter Bouzinelos finished on the rookie podium in Spanish F4 this past weekend, while Victorian Brad Majman won first time out in US Formula 4 competition for Kiwi Motorsport – who won that corresponding Championship with Sydney-sider, Joshua Car some years ago.

A number of Americans have come to Australia in recent years to compete in the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, most recently San Francisco based Cadet racer, Blake Hseuh. Last year, JohnJohn McLellan made several trips from the West Coast to compete in Australia.

Sera has engaged a four time Vegas Supernats Champion in Danny Formal and a SKUSA Pro Tour Champion, Aidan Levy to join him.

Formal was announced by Kart Chaser as the Shifter Driver of the Year in 2023 and Levy the 100cc Driver of the Year. Formal is also racing a Lamborghini in IMSA GTD for Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti in the USA.

Sera confirmed he'd return to America for a follow-up, broader national tour in November, which will take in the annual Supernats in Las Vegas.