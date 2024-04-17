Besides the state championship categories, there were two national categories, Australian Prototype Series and MARC Cars Australia.

In the former, Ross Poulakis (Praga R1) won the round through consistency with top three places at each outing. He was beaten by John-Paul Drake (Wolf Mistral) in two before Jason Makris (Wolf Tornado) won the third. Overall Dyson Song (Mistral) was second ahead of Mark Laucke (Tornado) as Drake and Makris each had non-finishes.

The NSW Supersports Championship contested the same races where Alex Kenny (Nova Proto) took a clean sweep. In the first two, he beat home Nick Kelly (Mistral) and Mark Brame (Radical SR3 RS). In the last, Brame was second with young Tom Hughes (Radical SR8) third.

Top honours in MARC Cars went to Darren Currie (MARC II) with two wins. He won the first 17 lapper over Jackson Shaw (IRC GT SS) and Adam Hargraves (GT) after Geoff Taunton (GT SS) retired. Shaw was a close second in the next with Taunton third.

The Formula Fords state round drew several of the Australian series. Daniel Frougas (Mygale) won each of the three encounters, narrowly. It was tight behind as well as Spectrum pilots Eddie Beswick scored two seconds to Cody Maynes-Rutty's one.

In typical Formula Vee fashion, which had the biggest field, the racing was very tight. Darren William (Sabre) took the first race by 0.04s over Jason Cutts (Jacer) with Luke Collett (Jacer), Simon Pace (Sabre) and Craig Sparke (Jacer) in their shadow.

Cutts had a comfortable win in the second over William with Pace, Aaron Pace (Sabre) and Collett close behind. After Cutts' early retirement, the third race was another four-way fight where Williams won from Collett, and Simon and Aaron Pace.

The NSW Superkart Championship had three different winners in its four races. Two of those went to Laurie Fooks who also record a pair of DNFs. Tony Moit and Lee Vella were the other race winners as Mark Vickers was the only one to net four top three places.

The next round of the Motorsport Australia NSW Motor Race Championship will be at Winton Motor Raceway on April 27-28.

