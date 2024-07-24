Photos from the third day of track action at the 2022 Supercars Championship finale at the Valo Adelaide 500.
Pictures: Ross Gibb Photography
CLICK HERE for the latest Supercars news
Photos from the third day of track action at the 2022 Supercars Championship finale at the Valo Adelaide 500.
Pictures: Ross Gibb Photography
CLICK HERE for the latest Supercars news
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.