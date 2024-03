The former Haas team principal is in Adelaide as part of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival and took to the abridged parklands circuit alongside James Courtney.

The 2010 Supercars champion took Steiner on a four-lap blast around the 1-mile circuit before ending the ride with a series of burnouts.

“I’ve been around race cars my whole life, but this is very fast,” he told Speedcafe after climbing from the car.

Click here to have your say on the state of Australian motorsport and go into the draw to win a Kincrome Tool Armour Workshop valued at $11,999.