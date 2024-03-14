Most of the categories were represented with several cars from each with TA2 Muscle Cars expected to be the season spearhead. The category will be backed up by Formula RX8 which has the backing of TFH Hire Services Australia, and Legend Cars on a fulltime basis.

There will be numerous categories that won’t be at all rounds but will still have a strong presence. They include the three-round Australian Excel Series, the Hyper Racers as the Australian Driver’s Championship with two rounds, and Super TTs which has been a mainstay at most of the AASA-sanctioned national series.

Also slated for appearances throughout the six-round series that covers four states are Formula Vee, Australian Trans-Am, Replica Touring Cars, Production Cars, QTCC, Vic V8s, Stock Cars Australia and V8 Classic Touring Cars.

Further to that was the announcement of the cross-pollination between drifting and circuit racing will be boosted in 2024, with the Hi-Tec Drift All-Stars joining the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at some rounds. Circuit racers experienced laps with Scott Schembri while drifters did likewise with Cameron Sendall.

The formalities were conducted by Benalla Auto Club General Manager Stephen Whyte, Hi-Tec Oils Managing Director George Gambino, and hosted by series lead commentor Matt Cavanagh.

“The [expanded] TV is probably the most significant along with the continued support of Hi-Tec Oils,” said Whyte.

“We really appreciate all those who made the effort to come here today. Everybody wants to identify and given an opportunity to grow, and George is the same. It was a small fish in a big market and all of sudden has grown to be huge.

“Fortunately for us AASA has been the same, right across Australia. There will be over 15 different categories that will join us this year at various times.”

Hi-Tec Oils will also have a larger profile with a Chev Camaro in TA2 and driven by Brad Gartner, as well as a Super Truck.

“For me it is about promoting my brand and doing the best we can. Bringing the Drift All Stars to some rounds, we came make it more like a festival rather than just looking at race cars all day,” Gambino added.

The Super Series which is also supported by Bowdens, Shannons and Speedcafe, will begin with Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park on April 19-21 and racing under lights.

Images: Supplied / Dewi Jones