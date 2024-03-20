The Repco Supercars Championship field will operate from marquees in Albert Park’s infield, just behind the secondary pit lane which has been handed over to the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Teams have been set up in two rows, per the live pit lane order which is based on the teams’ championship as at the conclusion of last month’s Thrifty Bathurst 500 season-opener.

As was the case last year, trucks are outside the circuit on the Village Green, meaning any equipment and personnel which are moving between those two sites will do so via the tunnel which runs underneath Turn 14, the final corner of the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit.

There will be no compulsory pit stops in Event 2 of the Supercars season, known as the MSS Security Melbourne SuperSprint.

As for what equipment teams will be allowed to use in pit lane, the Further Supplementary Regulations state:

5.14.1 Service Vehicles must be one (1) “pushable tyre rack” and one (1) “pushable trolley” fitted out to carry the necessary equipment including a maximum of two (2) laptops and two (2) monitors per Team and one (1) tablet per Car.

5.14.1.1 There is no provision for electrical supply in Pit Lane. Equipment carried on the trolley must be self-powered.

5.14.1.2 Trollies should be lined up at the allocated garage at Pit Entry at the same time as Cars are called to move to the Marshalling Area.

5.14.1.3 When directed, these service trolleys must be pushed direct to Pit Lane following the directions of Officials.

5.14.1.4 The pushable tyre rack and pushable trolley must be stationed against the pit garage wall in the working lane, in a location as directed by the MOM. The allocated area per Car is designated at 5m wide x 2m deep.

5.14.1.5 For all sessions, each Team is permitted only one (1) pneumatic wheel gun in Pit Lane per Car.

5.14.2 At the end of the relevant session or race, when directed to do so, the trolleys must move back along Pit Lane to the Pit Entry end, then back to their Paddock Area.

Images: InSyde Media