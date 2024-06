Teams and drivers have started acclimatising while getting set up at Hidden Valley Raceway in Darwin ahead of the fifth round of the Repco Supercars Championship in 2024. Home to the indigenous round, every team has revealed special liveries for the event in the Northern Territory, with the new looks displayed to the public for the first time during a special track to town, with all 25 Supercars driving on the public rounds into the city.

Images: InSyde Media