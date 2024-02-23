Sports Cars and Porsche 944s shared the track where Andrew Hall (Porche 991 GT3 Cup) won two races after a DNF in the first. He was third overall behind Race 1 winner Daniel Reynolds (911) and Andrew Smith (997.2). In 944s Jamie Westaway was a threefold victor ahead of Chris Lewis-Williams and Cameron Beller.

Chev Corvette driver Dean Camm won the three Sports Sedan races over Jim Pollicina (V8TC Commodore VE) while Francois Habib (V8TC VZ) was third twice and Brett Dickie (Honda Prelude) once.

Sabre cars dominated in Formula Vees with Jake Rowe the overall winner, ahead of Lee Partridge and Ash Quiddington. Nick Jones won the opener before an incident with Partridge in Race 2 and came back for second in the last.

In a large field of Formula Fords with both Duratec and Kent powered cars, Cody Maynes-Rutty was a two race winner over fellow Spectrum driver Jack Bussey who won the third. Daniel Frougas (Mygale) was next best placed for the round as Richard Davison (Van Diemen) took all three Kent honours.

Jaylyn Robotham kicked off Excel racing with a pair of wins before Hugo Simpson edged him out in the last to be second for the weekend. Brad James was third overall.

After beaten in Race 1 by Luke Wall (Monaro) who didn't figure after that, Brian Finn Commodore took out the other races and the round ahead John Adams (Ford Falcon XY GT) and Aaron Wheatley (Commodore).

Brent Trengrove led home a brace of Chev Camaros with three wins. Adrian Moyle and Domenic Leo filled the overall minor places in Historic Touring Cars. Holden HQs trailed the HTCs with Andrew Magilton a two-race winner but DNF'd the second. Steve Banks won Race 2 to take the round honours ahead of Ryan Woods and Ken Wright.

MGB V8s filled the first two places among the British Sports Cars with Phil Chester a three-race winner over Richard Milligan as Michael Trathen (MG Midget) scored third overall.

Regular Saloon Car Holden driver Shawn Jamieson proved to be equally adept in an AU Falcon by winning all three Saloon Car outings. State title holder Daniel Johnson (AU) was second for the weekend with Kerran Pridmore (Commodore) third.