A major crash in the Cutting after two safety cars has red flagged the opening Super 2/3 first round race at Bathurst.

It was on the seventh lap where reigning series winner Kai Allen in the Eggleston Motorsport Holden Commodore ZB who was leading from Aaron Cameron (Schramm Group Racing Ford Mustang GT) and Zach Bates (Walkinshaw Racing ZB) that the race-stopping accident occurred.

Eighth placed Zane Morse (AIM Motorsport Mustang) had Cameron Crick (EMS ZB) attempt to pass on the inside and the resultant contact spun the Ford. As a result Max Vidau (Anderson Motorsport Mustang) had nowhere to go and hit Morse.

Further cars clashed and included Jett Johnson (Mustang) and Cameron McLeod (Commodore) with damage and seven others as the track was blocked, some others also sporting damage while some just stopped.

Allen won the race to the first corner ahead of his teammate Cooper Murray. Jobe Stewart (Commodore) stalled but was able to get going but Callum Walker's ZB failed to move with a driveline failure and large puddle of oil underneath it.

After two laps behind the Safety Car, Murray hit the wall at the Grate. The damage had him off at McPhillamy and triggered another Safety Car just after Bates passed Tickford's Rylan Gray at Forrest's Elbow.

The race was back dated to five laps with full points award. Allen was the winner from Cameron, Bates and Gray. Jarrod Hughes (Image Racing Commodore) finished fifth in front of the Tickford pair of Brad Vaughan and Lockie Dalton.

Morse was classified eighth ahead of Crick, Vidau and EMS' Jordyn Sinni. Next was Cody Burcher, although caught up in the melee, was 12th in the first in the Matt White Motorsport Nissan Altima, one of only two that contested Super 3.