Piszcyk started his racing career in 2014 at the age of seven, and quickly moved up the karting ranks and won races at National level in the KA2 class by 2020.

In 2022 he had a successful outing in the 2022 Australian Formula Ford Championship before he moved to the United Kingdom later that year to prepare for British F4 the following season. Pole positions, two race wins and several podiums followed with Hitech GP in the 2023 ROKIT British Formula 4 Championship.

“I'm really looking forward to getting back into the car and racing with AGI. They have had strong results in previous championships so I'm very excited to work with them. It's good to be racing back home and I am keen for what the season will bring,” Piszcyk said.

AGI Sport has been strong on the local scene in Formula Race Cars with F3 and F4 cars, SE Asia F4 and most recently F4 UAE with four cars.

“It's a pleasure to announce Jimmy Piszcyk as the first in our driver line-up in the return of International Formula 4 racing back to Australian shores this year,” said AGI Sport team principle Adam Gotch.

“We tested Jim back in 2022 and he immediately showed great speed in resetting our own F4 lap records at Wakefield Park and Winton Raceway. Since then, he's gone on to become a race winner in British F4 and showed speed on par with the best in Europe.

“As a team, we've just come off the back of a six month stint racing across Asia and the UAE so were really excited to see what we can achieve with Jimmy driving one of our second generation Tatuus-Abarth F4 cars.”

The re-launch of Formula 4 in Australia will allow young drivers to compete in an FIA-certified open wheel category in Australia that is raced around the world. Drivers can earn FIA super license points and have an even easier way to transition to competition overseas in a most cost-effective manner.

This year there will be four rounds in Australia and a season finale at Sepang International Circuit. The local season will start at The Bend Motorsport Park in May.

Top Speed which organises the FIA Formula 4 UAE and South East Asia, and the FIA Formula Regional Middle East Championships, will manage the category in Australia and supply the Abarth-powered Tatuus F4 which is used in all major Formula 4 Championships worldwide.

“We are excited to bring Formula 4 back to Australia and assist young talent in the country like Jimmy Piszcyk take the next step, with a team as well respected and successful as AGI Sport, we have two great additions to our paddock,” said Top Speed General Manager Davide de Gobbi.