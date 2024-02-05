Erebus Motorsport has thus far only confirmed that the 2023 champion will sit out the Bathurst 500 later this month, but few in the paddock expect him to be driving one of the team's Chevrolet Camaros at any point this year.

That scenario seems all the more likely now that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Shaw and Partners, and Southern Cross Truck Rentals (SCTR) have all announced that they have split from the Barry Ryan-led team.

Amid the unfolding drama, a number of big names have offered their opinions, and they are broadly along the same theme.

Dick Johnson Racing Team Principal Ryan Story called Kostecki's likely absence “an absolute tragedy,” while 2010 champion James Courtney offered his advice and support after a dramatic team split of his own, albeit in different circumstances.

Kostecki's most recent team-mate, Will Brown, described it as “really sad” and added, “he needs to be on the grid, so something needs to be sorted.”

Assuming the rift cannot be resolved – and there appears little chance it can – then it appears likely that contracts will get in the way of Brown's wish.

If so, what does that mean for you, as a fan?

The Kostecki saga has provided an almighty sugar hit in terms of interest in Supercars, but if the impasse continues then the four most recent champions will be missing from the grid (at least outside the enduros); the others being new NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen (2016, 2021, 2022), IndyCar race winner Scott McLaughlin (2018, 2019, 2020), and Triple Eight Race Engineering Team Principal Jamie Whincup (2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017).

That leaves just veterans James Courtney (2010) and Mark Winterbottom (2015) as champions who remain active as full-time Supercars drivers, robbing the category of a real benchmark and one of its major mainstream selling points.

One might draw a comparison with MotoGP, which lost Valentino Rossi and virtually lost Marc Marquez for the last four years.

For the 2024 Supercars season, there would be no prospect of Broc Feeney taking it up to Kostecki, nor Feeney's new team-mate, Will Brown, trying to upstage his old one.

But, we do still have the fight for intra-team supremacy at Triple Eight; the rise of Matt Payne and return of Richie Stanaway at Grove Racing; the intrigue around new-look Tickford Racing and Dick Johnson Racing squads; plus exciting rookies Jaxon Evans, Ryan Wood, and Aaron Love.

What do you think? Would Kostecki's absence diminish your enjoyment of Supercars? Cast your vote below in this week's Pirtek Poll.