The reigning Supercars champion is undergoing a dramatic split with Erebus Motorsport on the eve of the new season.

So far it's been confirmed that he won't drive for Erebus at the season-opening Bathurst 500, with most paddock insiders tipping that he won't return to the GM squad at all.

Should Kostecki not return to Erebus this season, and not find another seat, it would mean another big name exit from a Supercars grid that has lost the likes of Scott McLaughlin, Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen in recent years.

In fact, it would leave Mark Winterbottom as the most recent champion on the grid, his sole crown having come back in 2015.

Speaking to the brand new The Hard Card at Authentic Collectables podcast, Dick Johnson Racing Team Principal Story said a Kostecki absence would be an “absolute tragedy”.

“He's the reigning champion – he deservedly won the championship last year, he did a phenomenal job in the way he prosecuted his campaign to win,” said Story. “It was phenomenal.

“Even the thought that he might not be on the grid this year is an absolute tragedy and something that we all need to be conscious of.

“I'm sure his phone is ringing off the hook. I'm sure there's been times he's put the thing in Do Not Disturb mode.

“It's not a great situation for any of us. We want to see a kid who has worked as hard as he has to get to the pinnacle of motorsport in Australia continue to do what he's best at.

“He's obviously got some opportunities in NASCAR this year with Richard Childress, which is fantastic and I'm sure that he'll do incredibly well at those. But we need to see a kid like that on the [Supercars] grid.

“He's a prodigious talent. That's where he deserves to be.”

Kostecki's was set to make four appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series this year, although this saga has cast some doubt on how that may play out given there are now contractual complications in play.

Peter Adderton, who has been funding much of Kostecki's US programme, made it clear yesterday that he is not trying to lure Kostecki Stateside in a full-time capacity.

DJR, meanwhile, is in an interesting position with its own drivers, with both Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale set to come off contract at the end of this year – which means two slots could be up for grabs next season.

Super2 champion Kai Allen has been promoted to the #17 Shell Ford for the enduros this year and has said that he wants to be full-time in Supercars in 2025.

For more with Story, watch or listen to the first episode of The Hard Card.