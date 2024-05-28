Fresh from a competitive season opener at the Shannons SpeedSeries' Phillip Island round, the one-make, second tier category will race on the 3.41km West circuit.

Oscar Targett, Brock Gilchrist and Caleb Sumich head to South Australia tied on points after Sumich took the Round 1 outright and Pro class victory as he won the last race.

The series-within-a-series Jim Richard Enduro race also saw Hamish Fitzsimmons take his first Sprint Challenge victory. In the Pro-Am class, Danny Stutterd won Ramu Farrell and Lachlan Harburg, while Jacque Jarjo took out Class B.

Round 2 will feature 11 Michelin Junior drivers who are striving to climb the one-make Porsche Motorsport pyramid.

Additions for the second round include Pro-Am competitors Caspar Tressider and Travis Knipe.

South Australian squad Rennen Motorsport, headed up by local Porsche tuner Mark Buik, will field multiple entries for Emanual Palyaris, Pan Boyaci and Sprint debutant Keith Dano.

Twelve cars will compete in the Pro Class and 14 in Pro-Am, both in the 991.2 GT3 Cup Cars, while five will contest Class B for the first-generation 991 GT3 Cup Cars.

The Sprint Challenge has raced at the South Australian Circuit every year since the circuit was opened in 2018. Last year, Oscar Targett scored two race wins and Aron Shields the Enduro Cup race.

This year will be the first time that the series will race on the shorter West circuit, with three races as part of Shannons SpeedSeries. Coverage will be shown on 7plus and 7mate.

Round 2, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Round 2 Entry List