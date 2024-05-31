Race Tailem Bend at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend featured seven categories out in practice sessions, most of which were wet, two qualifying outings and one race.

Sherrin's Class X BMW F82 M4 hit the pit wall on his opening lap when most had completed only two, and the session was declared. Cameron Crick (BMW M2) had the fastest time and won the first of four one-hour races which ran 33 laps.

Driving Simon Hodges' M4, Mark Cain was second with Grant Sherrin, also in an M4 third. Chris Sutton had been the best away in his 4WD Class A1 Mitsubishi Evo X and finished fourth ahead of Chris Lillis (A2 Chev Camaro), both one lap behind.

James Moffat (Ford Mustang) set the pace the early dry Trico Trans Am practice session ahead of James Golding (Mustang) and Nathan Herne (Dodge Challenger).

Moffat and Todd Hazelwood (Mustang) duked it out in the wet of qualifying with Moffat on top by 0.18s. Golding was third in front of Lee Stibbs (Camaro), Herne and herd of Mustangs led by Tim Slade, Tom Davies and Nash Morris.

There was little to come out of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia sessions with only wet times to go off. Dylan O'Keeffe (Lynk & Co) was fastest, his best in the first session as most were. He headed the Peugeot 308 pilots Jordan Cox, Ben Bargwanna, Ryan Casha and Aaron Cameron.

In the early dry outing for Porsche Michelin Sprint Australia, 0.8s covered the top 10. Clay Osborne led the way ahead of Brock Gilchrist, Hamish Fitzsimmons, Oscar Targett, Tyler Greenbury, Jake Santalucia, Pro Am Ramu Farrell and Conor Somers.

Thomas Randle (Saab/Chev) was the quickest of the Precision National Sports Sedans, running on soft tyres, ahead of Round 1 winner Peter Ingram (Mazda RX7 triple rotary turbo) and Jordan Caruso on the control Hancooks. However, Caruso would later have a fire in the Audi/Chev that has ruled it out for the weekend.