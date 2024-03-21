Ipswich Kart Club, the main kart club in South East Queensland, will livestream its events starting at the next club round on April 6, setting a precedent at club-level for karting in Australia.

It has been a long held ambition for the organising team to expand coverage of the club and add a professional livestream to its offering.

Based in the Willowbank motorsport precinct – Ipswich Kart Club attracts over 220 competitors to each of its events each month – one of the biggest club-level entry numbers in the country.

The stream will be free to the public through the kart club’s YouTube channel and will be produced by Callingallsports in Brisbane – which regularly streams Sheffield Shield cricket, Rugby League and Gridiron matches – along with corporate video streaming.

The club stresses the initial stream is a pilot – but is aiming to carry it through to the remainder of its club Championship and other major events throughout the year, which includes the Queensland State Championships and the Rotax National Cup – which will largely contribute to Australia’s representation at the Rotax Max Grand Final Challenge in Italy at the end of the year.

Karting in Australia has been covered through livestreams of major events for the best part of the last decade at National and State level, but rarely with a professional production at club level.

The Ipswich Kart Club’s YouTube channel can be subscribed to here.