The Queensland karting title at Ipswich Kartway over the weekend of June 28-30 has attracted nearly 400 competitors that will travel to the regional track west of Brisbane, which forms part of the Willowbank motorsport precinct.

The 12 categories that will operate see a number of categories exceeding track limits, which will mean group races to arrive at grid capacity for the Sunday finals.

Cadet 12, KA3 Junior Light and TaG Light are the most populated, while the premier junior category in Australian karting, KA2 has attracted a healthy 22 kart field, including current Australian title leader, Ayrton Delmaso and round three's recent winner, Kye Burke – who this year is representing Karting Australia in the FIA Academy Trophy in Europe this year.

Owen Kelly's son, Hudson will line up in the Cadet 9 category, while drivers from South Australia, Tasmania, New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia will take on the locals for the coveted blue plate.

The event will be livestreamed by the club through its YouTube channel and it forms part of the Ipswich City Council's annual June ‘Festival of Horsepower', which includes the Ipswich Cup horse race, last weekend's Winternationals, the Drift All Stars and two Days of Thunder at Queensland Raceway and the Karting Titles.