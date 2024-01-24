Quinn, grandson of motorsport identity Tony Quinn, will share a BMW run by GT Collective with Jakic for what will be the first standalone season of GT4 racing in the country.

The teenager is fresh off the back of his rookie Carrera Cup season, which finished with four top 10 results across the Surfers Paradise and Adelaide rounds.

Jakic, meanwhile, steps up to GT4 from Aussie Racing Cars, having been a latecomer to motor racing.

“I'm looking forward to racing the BMW this season, we had our first test [at Queensland Raceway] and completed 400 kilometres of running,” said Jakic.

“It's got all the mod cons like air conditioning and it's a bit more comfortable than what I'm used to. I'm just wanting to enjoy my racing and to head to circuits like Bathurst will be an awesome experience.

“To partner with Ryder will be a great experience and it continues to be a great ride watching how his career progresses. I dreamed of racing during my childhood and now I'm living it.

“To finally drive the car after receiving it prior to Christmas was an exciting moment and there is more speed to come as the season progresses. Having not driven Bathurst before, I'm gaining experience by returning to the Aussie Racing Cars for the opening round.

“Apart from Bathurst, Phillip Island and The Bend are other circuits I'm looking forward to racing at.”

Quinn added: “The M4 was pretty awesome. I've driven a few other GT4s including the Porsche and the Mercedes-AMG, plus now the BMW.

“They are all quite similar, which makes the racing so good in a multi-car category with the BoP; it is one of the strengths of GT4.

“The field growth is due to the nature of the cars as they are so good to drive as any gentleman driver would be silly not to jump in one. They are gentleman drivers dream with air conditioning, ABS, traction control – the only thing needed is a massage chair!

“It's such a cool car and a great category, so I'm excited to be racing in it, especially with the endurance events.

“I met the team at GT Collective and they are focused, so I'm really looking forward to working together with them.

“Teaming up with my Tata (step father) is going to be super special. I filled in for him in the Aussie Racing Car and now the GT4, it is going to be awesome to be driving alongside Steve, it's going to be extremely cool.

“Hopefully we can win some more trophies albeit together, which will be really good.”

The family connection in GT4 continues with Tony Quinn, who will campaign a new Mercedes in the series.