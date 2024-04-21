The three Sydney Motorsport Park Sunday races at the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series were very hectic with numerous race leaders. Billy Finnegan was second overall ahead of Ryan Pring, Robert Hogan, Ben Goodridge and Shane Tate.

Race 3 went right down to the wire. Hogan led at the end of the first lap, Ward on the next and Pring the third. Ward was back in front at the end of Lap 4 before Pring led the next two.

On the last lap, it looked to be out of Pring and Ward for the win. They came out of the final corner and ran side by side to the flag. However out of their slipstream, Finnegan beat them to win by 0.06s with Pring able to edge Ward out for second.

Hogan was next in front of Nathan Predo, Brendon Hourigan, Goodridge and Scott Melville with the four covered by 0.30s.

There were seven lead changes in Race 4. Ward led on two occasions and took the win in front of Tate and Finnegan who was in front at three different times. Hourigan was fourth ahead of Goodridge, Pring and Lincoln Pope.

Just as he did early in the day Finnegan left it to metres before the finish to grab the lead and win Race 5 where he pipped Ward by less than a tenth of a second.

Ward led through six of the seven laps with Finnegan immediately behind. Tate and Pring were close to them early before Tate had a small moment at Turn 10 and lost momentum. Pring was delayed briefly before he was able to get past and secured third.

Tate maintained fourth but drifted back into the midst of seven car dice for fifth. Ultimately Tate finish behind Hogan and Goodridge, and ahead of Bruce Duckworth, Pope and Scott Morgan.