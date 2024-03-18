The three-day event on April 12-14 will have more than 18 hours of track time and will feature for the third time this year, the Supercheap Auto TCER Australia Series and the Trico Trans Am Series.

Also at the event will be the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, Monochrome GT4 Australia, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge and Workhorse Radical Cup Australia for their first appearances for the year.

Trans Am will be back to three race format after their four outings at Symmons Plains last weekend while the GTs, GT4 and Radicals will feature in enduro races across the weekend. TCR and the Porsches will compete over three races each.

Tickets for the event are available from mototrsporttickets.com.au with multiple options on sale, including weekend passes and corporate packages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spectators will also be able to take part in a special free grid walk ahead of the GT World Challenge’s final race on Sunday afternoon.

For those not able to make it, the event can be seen via the free 7plus and 7mate broadcasts, with timing details to be confirmed.

ROUND 3 Race Phillip Island Schedule

FRIDAY 12th April

9:20 Trico Trans Am Series – Practice 1

9:45 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 1

10:50 Monochrome GT4 Australia – Practice 1

ADVERTISEMENT

11:25 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series – Practice 1

11:50 Workhorse Radical Cup Australia – Practice 1

12:20 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Practice

13:05 Trico Trans Am Series – Practice 2

13:30 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia – Practice 2

14:35 Monochrome GT4 Australia – Practice 2

15:10 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series – Practice 2

15:35 Workhorse Radical Cup Australia – Practice 2

16:05 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Qualifying

16:30 Trico Trans Am Series – Qualifying

SATURDAY 13th April

9:00 Promoter Track Time

9:20 Workhorse Radical Cup Australia – Qualifying

9:55 Monochrome GT4 Australia – Qualifying 1

10:15 Monochrome GT4 Australia – Qualifying 2

10:35 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 1

11:00 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia – Qualifying 2

11:25 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series – Qualifying 1

11:45 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series – Qualifying 2

12:05 Workhorse Radical Cup Australia – Race 1

13:00 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia – Race 1

14:10 Trico Trans Am Series – Race 1

14:45 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 1

15:15 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series – Race 1

15:55 Monochrome GT4 Australia – Race 1

SUNDAY 14th April

9:00 Promoter Track Time

9:20 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 2

10:15 Monochrome GT4 Australia – Race 2

11:25 Trico Trans Am Series – Race 2

12:00 Workhorse Radical Cup Australia – Race 2

12:55 Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge – Race 3

13:25 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series – Race 2

14:05 Trico Trans Am Series – Race 3

14:40 GT Grid Walk

14:55 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia – Race 2

16:10 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series – Race 3