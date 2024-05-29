The Tickford Supercar driver will contest Round 2 of the Precision National Sports Sedan Series on the The Bend's West circuit in his first national Sports Sedan series round since Wakefield Park in 2021.

One of Australia's quickest tin tops, the Chev-powered SAAB will sport a new livery with support from Snowy River Caravans, BP, Castrol, ACT Fence Hire, DeVilbiss and Herzog Steel.

“It's fantastic to be getting the band back together and give the SAAB Sports Sedan a run this weekend at The Bend in the Precision National Sports Sedan series,” Randle said.

“I always love racing this car and it's great to keep up the racing miles and stay sharp while we have a couple of weeks break, in between the Perth and Darwin Supercars rounds.

“It's such a fun time away racing with Dad and the guys (Adrian and Geoff) so here's hoping we can have a solid weekend – albeit nice and early each morning!”

Randle has strong links with Sports Sedans in his racing career after his father Dean won the 2006 National Sports Sedan title in a similar SAAB.

Thomas first contested a round of the national series in 2014. In the 2015 championship, he finished third and has since driven the car intermittently. His last outing in the car was at Phillip Island in a Victorian State Championship round in August last year.

Set to debut at the round will be Brad Sheriff in a new Racetech Performance Nissan Skyline powered by a Billet RB engine. He team missed the first round in his home state at Symmons Plains due a testing accident in the leadup. Sheriff stun category pundits at Bathurst in 2023 with his previous Nissan's speed in Combined Sedans at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

The series is currently led by Peter Ingram in a Mazda RX7 Turbo from Geoff Taunton (MARC GTSS) and Kim Barwick (Nissan Skyline R32).

The Precision National Sports Sedan Series have three races after practice on Friday and qualifying on Saturday morning. Races 1 and 3 will be shown live and free on 7plus.