The Faenza-based squad, formerly known as AlphaTauri, has handed former FIA technical director Tim Goss the new role of chief technical officer, albeit he will be unable to take up the position until October.

In addition, RB has also appointed Guillaume Cattelani as its deputy technical director, whilst Alan Permane returns to F1 as the team's racing director, six months on after being axed as sporting director of Alpine.

The triple hiring confirms RB's intention to forge its way up the F1 grid on the back of its new identity after a disappointing 2023 during which it languished at the foot of the constructors' championship for some time before a late-season resurgence.

New team principal Laurent Mekies said: “The appointments of Tim, Guillaume, and Alan add a vast amount of winning expertise to the team, and I have no doubt they will help take us to the next level in F1.

“We already have a very strong and hugely experienced group at the team and bringing on board these highly skilled individuals will boost our capability and help us meet the highest technical standards, both at the factory and at the track.”

Goss brings a wealth of experience, spending 28 years with McLaren during which time he helped the team win five drivers' titles with Ayrton Senna, Mika Hakkinen, and Lewis Hamilton.

After joining the FIA's Single-Seater Technical Group in 2021, Goss then became the Federation's technical director in 2023, only to quit the post due to a difference of opinion over the direction of his department, leading to him leaving the role earlier in January.

On his new appointment, Goss described the team as one “with great pride and heritage, with some exceptional people already in place”.

He added: “I'm looking forward to working with Laurent and alongside technical director Jody Egginton. There's an exciting challenge ahead of us but I think the team is well-equipped to meet that head on.”

Cattelani, who has spent 15 years in F1 at Lotus, McLaren, and most recently Red Bull, will be responsible for aerodynamics, vehicle performance, and technology. He feels he has been given a ‘fantastic opportunity' to take RB “to the next level of competitiveness”.

Permane, meanwhile, is unsurprisingly back in F1 following his shock departure from Alpine in July alongside then-team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

“After a few months of downtime, it's great to return to racing again,” said Permane. “From long experience, I know how professional, driven, and competitive the people within this race team are and I can't wait to see where that spirit can take the team in the future.”

CEO Peter Bayer feels the new hires “represent a strong step forward” for the team.

He added: “The appointments of Guillaume and Alan will boost capability in design and development of our cars and in performance at the track.

“Then, with Tim's arrival in October, we will have put in place the key elements of a structure designed to take us on the next phase of our journey and ensure the long-term success of the team.”