The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner's Tradie Beer Camaro has been transformed with a community-themed livery by Kalkadoon artist Chern'ee Sutton, who has designed the artwork on both Team 18 cars for the first time.

In a first for the whole field this year, the Triple Crown will be won if a driver is not only victorious in both of the weekend's two races but also fastest in Friday afternoon qualifying.

As for Car #20's livery, it is adorned in travelling lines which represent the many communities that Team 18 visits during a Supercars season as well as the tracks which Reynolds races on.

The dots around the edge of these travelling lines represent the spectators and supporters who line up to watch Reynolds and the Supercars field.

“The Indigenous round livery on our Tradie Beer Racing Camaro looks absolutely fantastic,” he said.

“It represents the spirit and support of our fans and the diverse communities we race in all over the country.

“I am incredibly honoured to carry this artwork, it's a powerful reminder of the rich cultural heritage we have in Australia and it's great to celebrate it on such a visible platform.

“I love going to Darwin. It's almost my second home because I've got some extended family up there now. It's one of the coolest cities to visit. There's heaps of awesome activities to do outside of racing.

“When you talk about racing, it's actually probably one of the most successful tracks I've had in my life. I've had a few wins there, a few poles, lots of podiums and Team 18 last year had their first win there, so we've got a good track record.

“We had a really good test the last week, and we went through a lot of basic sort of things, we're slowly understanding this car more and more.

“I'm really looking forward to it. The Triple Crown is something, which is really hard to get to and it's a little bit different this year because it starts on Friday and qualifying and then goes over two races over the weekend, so it's going to be completely different for everyone.”

Sutton remarked, “This year is incredibly special because my designs were used on not just one, but both of Team 18's Supercars, with David Reynolds' Camaro representing the tracks that David and the team race upon, the communities they visit large and small and the many spectators and supporters who make the races possible.

“Through this partnership, we can continue to raise awareness and appreciation for Indigenous art and culture within the motorsport community and beyond.

“The Indigenous Round is such a significant representation of culture and art and seeing the many cars decked out in our First Nations designs from artists all around Australia makes me feel incredibly proud to be a part of such a special event.

“I'd like to thank Team 18 for their continued support and commitment, I can't wait to once again be a part of the Darwin Indigenous Round.”

Opening practice at Hidden Valley plus Qualifying for Race 11 of the season take place this Friday, June 14.