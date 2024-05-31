Competitors from throughout the region have been invited to the Asia Pacific Kart Championship, which will be held in Singapore from July 5-7 with opportunities to represent the region at a world final series up for grabs.

The event forms part of the international ROK series, culminating in the ROK Superfinal, to be held at Lonato in Italy from October 15-19.

The FIA Karting-backed event is being operated by OTK Kart Asia, the importer of the Vortex ROK engines to the region. OTK Kart Asia is operated by former Australian champion, Jason Burns.

The winners of the Asia Pacific Kart Championship will win an entry, tyre and hotel voucher to the October ROK Superfinal event. The Superfinal has become a staple on the October international karting calendar and has seen Australians over the last number of years take part against the best in the world.

A spokesperson for the event tells Speedcafe.com that Australian and New Zealand competitors are welcome to enter.

“It is for the entire region to enter and certainly the organisers would like to see competitors from Australia and New Zealand come up to take part in the event in Singapore,” he said. “The Superfinal is the pinnacle of ROK racing in the world and it is a huge honour that ROK have provided this event and competitors with the opportunity to potentially go to Italy.”

Categories will see from the youngest competitors in Cadet 9 and Mini ROK through to Juniors, Seniors Masters, Expert and Rookies. It will double as a round of the ROK Singapore series.

Entries for the event at the KF1 Karting facility in Singapore are open until June 15. Engines for ROK Mini, ROK GP Junior and ROK GP are available for lease through OTK Kart Asia for the event.