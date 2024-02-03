They will be in a Nissan-powered Ligier JS P320 in the LMP3 class. In its first event, the new GG Classis Cars team, which is owned by Nakas and business partner Gavin Fernandez, will field the only all Australian driver line up with support by GT Motorsport from Kent in the United Kingdom.

The team is doing just the Middle East legs of the series, has a very experienced crew to work on the car with backgrounds in the likes of high profile teams McLaren F1, BMW DTM, Jota Sport and United Autosport.

Ross won the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Australia in 2014 and has since had extensive and competitive experience in sportscars, driving McLarens and more recently Audis in Australia. Nakas has racing background is in Historic racing in various Porsches including a 962, McLaren M8F and M4B, before an Audi R8 in GT World Challenge Australia.

GG Classic Cars is a car dealer specialising in luxury, performance and collectable cars. Nakas who was the former owner of Dutton Garage in Australia, and Ross competed in the Michelin Le Mans Cup Series in 2023 with Graff Racing.

Also competing in the race from Australia will be Jordan Love who will share a Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Malaysian Prince Abu Ibrahim and German Luca Stolz.

There will also be two New Zealanders in the field. Brandon Leitch joins Italians Gabriel Rindone and Marco Mapelli in a Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2, while Earl Bamber will be joined by Adrian D'Silva (Malaysia) and Kerong Li (China) in a EBM Porsche 911 GT3 R.

Qualifying for the four-hour race begins at 9:25pm AEDT on Saturday with the race scheduled to start at 8:00pm AEDT on Sunday.