As well as a host of Dick Johnson Racing memorabilia – including wheels and tyres from Scott McLaughlin's record-breaking pole lap at the 2017 Bathurst 1000 – items signed by Australian Formula 1 drivers Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo are among those going under the hammer.

Money raised from the sales, being run by Donington Auctions, will go to the ‘Ryan Story Worthy Causes Fund' to be distributed to Camp Quality and the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia.

The online auction gets underway on Monday, June 17 and runs until Sunday night, June 30.

“Philanthropy has always been a passion of mine, but my time as an ambassador for Camp Quality and the Prostate Cancer Foundation has reaffirmed just how important giving back is,” said Story.

“These organisations help ordinary Australians who are facing extraordinary circumstances and seeing first-hand the positive impact they have motivated me to launch the Ryan Story Worthy Causes Fund in 2023.

“When I launched the Worthy Causes Fund last year, I wanted to have a major fundraising effort annually in addition to my own contributions,” he added.

“I've kept a number of items that hold significant personal value and with a collection so large that it needs its own warehouse, why not auction the lot for charity!”

According to Donington Auctions' announcement, the 2017 Bathurst 1000 wheels/tyres are expected to fetch more than $15,000 alone.

Other lots include a racesuit worn by McLaughlin during his final Supercars Championship-winning season in 2020, a gear from a Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W05 from his 2014 title-winning campaign, and a coffee table made from a wheel used on a DJR EB Falcon during the 1994 Australian Touring Car Championship which has been signed by Dick Johnson himself and Story.

Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia Chief Executive Officer Anne Savage said, “We are extremely grateful to Ryan Story and the Worthy Causes Fund for making such a remarkable contribution to the work of PCFA.

“Ryan Story's unyielding passion for supporting Australian men and families impacted by prostate cancer is truly commendable.

“Ryan has gone above and beyond to guide our growth and expand our reach over the past three years, establishing himself as one of Australia's great philanthropists.

“The Motorsport Memorabilia Auction will make a significant difference to our mission, funding life-saving research, awareness, and support.

“We thank Ryan for his generosity and brilliance.”

Camp Quality CEO Deborah Thomas added, “Camp Quality is incredibly grateful to long-time ambassador Ryan Story for raising much-needed funds for kids and their families impacted by cancer.

“It is extraordinary people like Ryan who make it possible for Camp Quality to support families from the moment they receive the devastating news their child has cancer, through every step of the cancer journey.

“The auctioning of Ryan's legendary motorsport memorabilia is sure to excite motorsport fans around the country and we look forward to seeing who wins the valuable kit.

“Thank you, Ryan, from all of us at Camp Quality and the approximately 10,000 kids registered for our services.

“Your generosity and unwavering commitment to bringing positivity, fun and laughter back into the lives of kids facing cancer provides some beautiful light for families during their darkest days.”

Donington Auctions Director Cameron Sabine remarked, “For the dedicated Scott McLaughlin or Dick Johnson fan, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase some significant and historic memorabilia and artifacts, many of them unique.

“Dr Story's collection will also have broad appeal to Formula 1 enthusiasts too with Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and our own Australian stars Daniel Ricciardo and Mark Webber among the names associated with an eclectic mix of Grand Prix auction items.”

Prospective buyers may preview items now via the auction's website.