Quinn, driving Steve Jakic’s Black Diamond Building and Construction BMW M4 GT4 G82 has set the fastest time, a 1m35.265s around the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The Porsche Carrera Cup front-runner ended the session 0.618s clear of the new Miedecke Motorsport/Lubrimaxx Ford Mustang GT4 driven by recently crowned Bathurst 6 Hour winner George Miedecke and his teammate Rylan Gray.

Another BMW M4 GT4 G82 fdriven by Tim Leahey completed the top three and led Am Class after the 30 minute session.

There were no interruptions as the circuit continued to dry following showers prior to GT4 on track action.

Method Motorsport’s Marcos Flack and Tom Hayman were fourth overall and second to the new Mustang in Silver Class.

Team DNA Racing’s Josh Buchan was fifth in McLaren Artura, teaming with Jason Yu.

Reigning series winner Shane Smollen followed in the Method Motorsport Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 to be shared by Lachlan Mineeff.

The second Method Motorsport Artura for Nathan Morcom and Jesse Bryan was eighth ahead of Sam Brabham in the first Love Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 he will share alongside Bailey Love.

Former production car racer Jake Camilleri was ninth in his Mercedes-AMG GT4 from young gun Jarrod Hughes in Mark Cotterell’s Ginetta G55 GT4 rounded out the top 10.

Just missing were John Bowe and Jacob Lawrence in the lead Randall Racing BMW, GT4 stalwart Mark Griffith, TekworkX Motorsport’s Zoe Woods, Tasmanian Ed Maguire, national debutant Vince Gucciardo, Tony Quinn, Antonio Astuti and Rob Love, while Jamie Augustine and Peter Lawrence completed the field in their older specification BMW.

Monochrome GT4 Australia returns to the track later today, 2:35pm AEST.