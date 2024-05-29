Three national categories headline the program led by the TA2 Muscle Car Series. Josh Haynes (Ford Mustang) leads the points standings after Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park, ahead of Graham Cheney (Chev Camaro) and Connor Roberts (Dodge Challenger).

Legend Cars Australia boasts a field of over 20 cars and will be well suited to the Morgan Park Circuit layout. Lachlan Ward returned to the series this year and won Round 1 ahead of Billy Finnegan and Ryan Pring after five thrilling races produced three different winners.

The one-make Formula RX8 series for Mazda RX8s will also be out in force. The rotary-powered category closely fought at Round 1 where Ryan Gorton and Brock Paine won races before Rob Boaden won two and the round. Boaden leads the series ahead of Brad Harris and Ivan Vantagiato.

The local state-based race categories include the Queensland Excel Series, Formula Vee, Queensland Production Cars, Replica Tourers and the Queensland Touring Car Championship.

It is the second time that the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series will race on the 2.96km Warwick circuit after its debut in 2023. The event commences with a practice day on Friday before racing takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets on Friday are free, Saturday will be $20+BF, while Sunday is $30+BF. You can buy a weekend pass for $40+BF.

Tickets can be purchased at this link, https://events.humanitix.com/hi-tec-oils-super-series-round-2-may-31-june-3-morgan-park-raceway.

Partnered by the naming rights sponsor Hi-Tec Oils and sanctioned by AASA, the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series provides categories, drivers and their sponsors extensive exposure broadcast nationally and globally.

This can be viewed on many platforms, on TV SBS/SBS OnDemand, Speedweek and Fox Sports, or streamed through Kayo, or the Speedcafe.com website. New Zealanders can tune in on Sky NZ.