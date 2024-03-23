Perez had qualified third but will start the 58-lap Albert Park encounter from sixth following a stewards’ ruling on the incident.

Hulkenberg was impeded in the early stages of Qualifying 1 when he encountered the Red Bull Racing driver at Turn 13 – the penultimate corner.

“Hulkenberg was on a fast lap when he approached Turn 13. Perez, who was on an out lap was at the apex of the turn and Hulkenberg had to leave the racing line to drive around him,” the stewards’ reasoned.

“Hulkenberg was forced to lift the throttle early and brake early for that corner.

“In reviewing the audio from Perez’ car, the Stewards observed that the team was focused on the car in front of Perez that had just slowed, and did not give Perez a warning that Hulkenberg was behind him until one second before Hulkenberg arrived, and significantly too late to avoid impeding Hulkenberg.

“While the Stewards appreciate the dynamic situation facing the team and driver during the Q1 session, which was described in the hearing, the Stewards find that Perez ‘Unnecessarily Impeded’ Hulkenberg.”

With Perez shuffled back, Lando Norris will move up to third, Charles Leclerc fourth, and Oscar Piastri fifth as the Mexican drops back to the third row of the grid.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix begins at 15:00 AEDT.