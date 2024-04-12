The Shannons logos will be seen at the front and rear of every Fanatec GT Australia car during the seven round national championship, which starts at Phillip Island this weekend.

“SRO Australia is pleased to have the support of a prestigious brand like Shannons Insurance join the 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS,” said CEO, SRO Australia Sam McMellan.

“Shannons has a long history in Australian motorsport and the synergies between the brands align perfectly. We are can’t wait to bring Shannons and its team on the ride with us in 2024 and beyond.”

Shannons is Australia’s leading insurance provider for motoring enthusiasts, covering modern, classic and vintage cars and motorcycles.

The insurer is a long-time supporter of Australian motorsport, which includes previous stints as a backer of GT racing in Australia in its other guises. Shannons is also the title sponsor of the SpeedSeries where all Fanatec GT races will be held.

“Shannons Insurance is proud to support SRO Australia and the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS for the 2024 season,” said Simon Jreige, Shannons National Manager Business Development.

“It is fantastic to see so many high-profile brands of cars, teams and drivers competing in the championship. From Ferrari to Mercedes AMG, the might of Triple Eight and professional drivers like Chaz Mostert, Will Brown and of course Liam Talbot who steered the Shannons Audi to take out the 2023 Championship. This is a racing category with something for everybody.

“The association with a category of motorsport that is prestigious and globally recognised like Fanatec GT fits with our brand and we are looking forward to the season ahead.”

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS will see prestigious racing brands like Ferrari, Mercedes AMG, Audi, Porsche and Aston Martins race in seven rounds across four states.

After Phillip Island, the GTs will race at The Bend in South Australia, Queensland Raceway, Sydney Motorsport Park and Mount Panorama for the season finale. All round will take place as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries, broadcast live and free on 7plus and 7mate.