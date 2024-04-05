The round will be known as Ford Mustang 60 Years Race Phillip Island, with a lineup of categories that includes Trico Trans Am, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia – powered by AWS, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Monochrome GT4 Australia and the Workhorse Radical Cup.

There will be special Ford Mustang displays throughout the weekend as well as featured content and interviews during the event coverage which will be broadcast on the Seven Network. 7plus to stream Saturday and Sunday’s action, along with four hours of free-to-air coverage on 7mate across the weekend.

“The Ford Mustang has a momentous history in Australia and around the world,” said Ford Australia’s Marketing Director, Ambrose Henderson.

“The opportunity to celebrate such an important milestone at the upcoming Shannons SpeedSeries is an exciting prospect for everyone at Ford Australia, as well as Ford Mustang owners who have been invited to attend.

“Motorsport is in Mustang’s DNA and it will be exciting to see all the Mustangs in action on track as part of the event.”

Manufacture by Ford US started in March 1964, the Mustang was responsible for the creation of a new class, known as the pony car. Sales came a month later and it came as a hardtop, a convertible and later a fastback model was added.

The Mustang made its first public appearance on a racetrack as pace car for the 1964 Indianapolis 500 and scored a one-two result in the Tour de France international rally the same year.

In Australia Norm Beechey won the single race 1965 Australian Touring Car Championship before Ian Geoghegan won four championships in his Mustangs from 1966 to 1969, the last of which was over multiple rounds. Allan Moffat was also very successful from 1969 to 1972 in his later version.

“We’re grateful to everyone at Ford for their support of motorsport across the country, including at the upcoming Shannons SpeedSeries,” Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra added.

“Ford Mustang 60 Years Race Phillip Island will be a terrific event at one of Australia’s best circuits, mixed with a stunning category line up for the SpeedSeries’ return to the Island in 2024.”

Ford Mustang 60 Years Race Phillip Island will be held on April 12-14 at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit with tickets available at motorsporttickets.com.au.