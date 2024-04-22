The videos which were produced in advance of the Australia Speedway Awards Gala Dinner at the RACV Level 17 Ballroom in Melbourne on June 1. They show the journey that captured the moment the inductees were informed of their inclusion, and it triggered a range of emotions all over the country.

Promoter David Lander was the first to be informed via a clandestine morning tea at a Lismore truck dealership. Legendary Speedcar and Sprintcar dual champion Phil March was setup for an interview in his workshop to discuss next year's national Sprintcar Championship at Murray Bridge. The interview was gate-crashed by Speedway Australia CEO, Darren Tindal to make the announcement.

West Australian Speedcar ace Neville Lance was similarly taken by surprise at his workshop in the Perth hills. His was a first ever Facebook live announcement that attracted almost 20,000 views. Ipswich based team owner and parts supplier Ian Boettcher was left bewildered after his staff stormed his office during a family meeting, which also received an impressive response online.

The final announcement was made on behalf of West Aussie solo motorcycle trailblazer, Chum Taylor via an online video call to his son Glyn in Greater Manchester in the UK. It drew tears for a legend who now battles advanced dementia.

The class of 2024 inclusions has drawn the approval of the Australian Speedway community, with countless online comments that labelled the five inductees as hugely deserved and overdue.

It sets the tone for what will be a memorable Gala Dinner for their official induction.

The videos can be viewed at:

David Lander Announcement: https://youtu.be/KU9-39qZqV0?si=jpbqH5-4Lr5_oCRC

Philip March Announcement: https://youtu.be/M7rRdIudKlc?si=ez9Gg-MqiuBxB3lH

Ian Boettcher Announcement: https://youtu.be/axwg2obKpxc?si=ZNYYCNHxqe20GN3A

Neville Lance “LIVE” Announcement: https://www.facebook.com/SpeedwayAustralia/videos/955994919511946

Chum Taylor Announcement: https://youtu.be/vWJuVu3MYGU?si=lBB3LxgwomzhPPWM