While Josef Newgarden finally won the Indianapolis 500 at his 12th attempt in 2023, his right-hand man was just six races into his career as an IndyCar race engineer. Former Supercars engineer Luke Mason joins the KTM Summer Grill to relive that triumph and his road to IndyCar, talk what it means to work for Team Penske, and outline what he and Newgarden are focusing on in a bid for the 2024 championship.