The Supplementary Regulations which have been issued today show ‘Nil’ for the fuel requirement for the compulsory pit stops which teams will have to complete in each of the weekend’s 200km races.

Previously, an aggregate of 80 litres had to be sunk into a car in each 60-lap race, across two pit stops.

The two-stop requirement remains, but teams will now only have to change two tyres, and whatever fuel they choose/need.

It comes after the drop was reduced from 100 litres to 60 for each of the 250km races in Event 1 of the season at Mount Panorama.

Last year, a CPS count was scrapped for both enduros (although mandatory brake changes remained), making for an 11-year first.

However, fuel drops have been part of every other refuelling race which the championship has held for around the last decade.

Also of note in the Taupo Supplementary Regulations is confirmation of the drop gear ratio, at 1.130 (23/26), the same as that which is used at Adelaide and Winton (currently only a test track).

There will be no CPSs at all at the next event, the MSS Melbourne SuperSprint, given Supercars does not have primary access to the second pit lane at Albert Park when the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix takes place from March 21-24.

The Taupo Super400 will be held from April 19-21.