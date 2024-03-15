Drivers will pilot their Chevrolet Camaros and Ford Mustangs from Taupo International Motorsport Park on an 8.6km journey to the Roberts Street live site on Thursday, April 18.

The convoy is set to depart at 15:45 local time and fans are encouraged to line the streets as the Supercars head for Tapuaeharuru, on the lakefront near the #LOVETAUPō sign in the town centre.

The race cars will remain on display while drivers take part in a signing sessions, before they head back to the track.

Supercars Chief Operating Officer Tim Watsford said, “We are sincerely grateful to the Taupo District Council for their unwavering support in making this unique event possible.

“The Track to Town journey is an exciting project that brings the Supercars experience right to the heart of Taupo, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to showcase our sport in such a vibrant community.

“We invite fans to join us at the live site and at vantage points along the way, as Supercars take to the streets against the breathtaking backdrop of Taupo.”

The Track to Town concept made its Australian debut ahead of the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour, an event run by Supercars, and was last month expanded to the Supercars Championship itself when two Camaros and two Mustangs were driven from Mount Panorama to the CBD during the Bathurst SuperFest.

That the full field will be included at Taupo marks out the championship’s New Zealand comeback event as a first, at a time when Supercars has put a heightened focus on creating big-event vibes.

The Great Lake Centre is also hosting concerts during the weekend, with Kaylee Bell performing on Friday, April 19 and Six60 on Saturday, April 20.

Support categories for the event includes Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, NZ Central Muscle Cars, Toyota Gazoo Racing 86 Series NZ, and Formula Ford NZ.

The field will race on the 3.32km International Circuit layout, with Supercars drivers competing for the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy

