Carco.com.au Raceway, nee Wanneroo Raceway, will host the next Supercars round to take place on Australian soil on May 17-19, following this month’s trip to New Zealand.

A major backer has now been named for the annual trek across the Nullabor with Bosch Power Tools returning as the naming rights sponsor of the event.

“Entering our sixth year of collaboration with Bosch, we’re delighted to see their expanded role as the naming rights partner once again for this year’s Perth event,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“It’s fantastic to have this industry leader onboard once more, supporting one of our favorite events on the calendar.

“Supercars loves coming to Western Australia every year. The support and enthusiasm from the fans in this region are unparalleled, and we’re excited to continue bringing top-tier racing action to Perth with Bosch Power Tools by our side.”

Claudia Kowalski, Brand Communications Manager (Power Tools) at Bosch, added: “The excitement around the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint last year generated so much enthusiasm that we couldn’t wait to bring it back again for the 2024!

“Our involvement in the Supercars Partnership continues to build on relationships with motorsport fans around the country.

“The Bosch professional 18V BITURBO Brushless range is known for performance, quality, and innovation, which is exactly what we see in Supercars teams up and down the pit lane.

“We’re thrilled to be naming rights partner of the 2024 Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint.”

The undercard for the Perth SuperSprint includes the Dunlop Series, Touring Car Masters, Aussie Racing Cars and Radical Cup Australia.

There will also be a meet and greet with the Supercars drivers at Yagan Square in the Perth CBD between 5-6pm on Thursday May 16.