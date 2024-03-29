The opening round of the Australian Formula Ford Series featured 20 competitors and fastest in the first race grid decider was Jack Bussey. At the wheel of a Spectrum which dominated the top of the order, Bussey had 0.3s over his rivals.

Second fastest was Cody Maynes-Rutty from Eddy Beswick and Harrison Sellars. Best of the Mygale pilots was Dan Frougas in fifth. Fraser Hie (Spectrum) was next in front of Liam Loiacono, Logan Eveleigh, Zak Lobko (in Mygales) and Kyle Cotter (Spectrum).

The Super Mini Challenge qualifying saw Jimmy Campbell pull out a stunning time that was 5s faster than anyone had done in practice. The Queensland-based series 2023 title winner was a very comfortable 2s ahead of Victorian Craig Lindsell, Brayden Larkin, Trent Spencer, Neil Turner and Anthony Elliott. Best of the less modified Cooper Class was seventh placed Zane Goddard.

Throughout practice and most of qualifying it was Josh Craig who was top of the Nissan Pulsar times. But in the latter part of the last session, Dan Smith want quicker and secured pole position by 0.06s. Scott Tidyman will start from the inside of the second row with Lachlan Gibbson alongside. Behind them would be Will Foot, Shane Tate, Matt Butters, Gavan Reynolds, Adam Tomsett and Jett Herring.

PLATINUM PARTNERS

Adam Poole and his Holden Monaro proved to be the combination to beat after a 2.3s advantage in qualifying over Luke Grech-Cumbo (HSV Senator) and the Holden Commodores driven by Kaide Lehmann and Ben Sheedy. Just off their times was Rob Braune (BMW) and Kurt Macready who put in a stunning effort in his under 2.0 litre Nissan Silvia.

The HQ Holden qualifier was barely underway when it would be red flagged and not continued. The first race grid was set off the combined practice sessions with teammates Brett Osborn and John Baxter on the front row. Behind them it will be Andrew Magilton, Ryan Woods, Brandon Madden, Ken Wright, Dave Allan and Dave Proglio.

The opening round of the Dunlop Destiny Series for Circuit Excels will have their qualifying session on Saturday morning. So far, the quick drivers have been Tim Colombrita, two-time Nationals winner Ethan Grigg-Gault, Dale Carpenter, Brad James, Jackson Faulkner, Hugo Simpson, Zane Rinaldi and Tyler Collins in a field of 62.