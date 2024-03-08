The venue originally opened in 2021 to replace Parramatta City Raceway. It was almost seven months after the originally scheduled launch that it opened and the original budget of $40m blew out to about twice that much. There hasn't been a meeting for almost a year with April 2023 the last.

The entire 2023-2024 season was cancelled and while no specific reasons were given at the time, it was rumoured to be due to the problematic surface. It had been plagued by drainage problems, and other associated issues which included the crowd viewing areas.

Formerly known as Eastern Creek Speedway, the facility is now managed by Western Sydney International Dragway and in January appointed Troy Boldy as the venue operator. Boldy then enlisted former touring car driver Garry Willmington who previously ran Wakefield Park and the Marulan Driver Training Centre (now know as Pheasant Wood Circuit) to manage the facility.

Just recently a practice night was held before the opening night was confirmed. Subject to weather conditions, Speedway returns to Sydney on Saturday March 23 and will feature Sprintcars, Late Models and Fender Benders. Spectator gates will open at 1:00pm and racing kicks off from 5:30pm.

The event will be the first of four race nights to be held as the season will be extended into May. The second date locked in is April 20 and followed by May 11 and May 25.