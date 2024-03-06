Garwood will drive the team's Chev Camaro-bodied Trans Am car in the second round of the series which is part of the Shannons SpeedSeries. The car was last raced by American Robert Noaker at Mount Panorama last year. It was also drive by Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki and tested by Shane van Gisbergen.

Garwood previously drove with team at his home state circuit last year where he drove a Dodge Challenger. He has since competed in S5000 and Touring Car Masters with Whiteline Racing in a Camaro and now in a Holden VB Commodore.

“Last year had some positive moments in Trans Am,” Garwood said.

“This year should be better in a newer car, and hopefully that gets us up the field a bit further and closer to a top five result.

“Trans Am is a great class and compared to all of the other categories that I've raced recently, it's closer to Touring Car Masters because it has no aero. The cars move around so hopefully we find our way quickly and get some good results.

“Craig (Scutella, team owner) and Cam (Fisher, team manager) are very accommodating and very welcoming. It's a great team to be around.

“As much as I know Symmons Plains like the back of my hand, it doesn't make it easier with a bunch of Supercars drivers and a few very good up and comers. But I'm looking forward to mixing it up with them.”

The 25-year-old Launceston resident will join Dream Racing regulars Jackson Rice and Josh Webster, also a Tasmanian, in the expanded team.

Rice scored a third place finish in the final race Sandown's opening round and currently sits sixth in points while Webster won the Pro-Am class.

“Adam drove with us last year, our old Dodge, and he was competitive, but we feel that this car will be much stronger,” related Fisher.

“This is a really good car. Robert drove the car to the front at Bathurst, and Adam being a local Tasmanian, he probably knows that track better than anyone in the Trans Am field.

“He is having a run at Winton on Friday for some testing, and I'm hoping that he can be close to the pace of the top five.”