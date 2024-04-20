The first of two races under lights was on from start to finish. Lachlan Ward and Tate had five lead changes over the seven laps. Ward led until Tate slipped by at the start/finish line at the end of Lap 4. Ward hit back with a pass at Turn 4 on the next lap before there were two more overtaking moves on Lap 6.

On the final lap it was Tate in front until he had a moment at Turn 11. He was briefly off track and that enabled Tate to take the win. Robert Hogan was fourth at the end of Lap 1, passed Nathan Predo on the second, and just held off Billy Finnegan in the end.

Ryan Pring made up three places to be next ahead of Brendan Hourigan, Predo and Ben Goodridge. Bruce Duckworth was sixth early before a lose at Turn 1. Later he was caught up in an incident at Turn 2 with Lincoln Pope.

Tate jumped straight to the lead in the longer eight-lap Race 2. Leading off the last corner to complete the first lap, his car slowed dramatically, and he pulled off the track briefly.

Ward took over the front running ahead of Finnegan, Pring, Hogan, Hourigan, Predo and Goodridge. On the second lap, Finnegan leaked positions and dropped to fourth.

The order remained stagnant for four laps and until Finnegan displaced Hogan, and then nabbed both Ward and Pring in one move at Turn 2 on the last lap. Ward came back to nose ahead at Turn 4, but Finnegan returned to the lead at Turn 6 and then went extremely wide at Turn 8.

In the run to the flag, it looked to be a straightline drag between Pring and Ward until Hogan pulled out of the slipstream and nabbed both on the line. The three were covered by 0.09s with Finnegan 0.14 away. Then followed Scott Melville, Predo, Goodridge, Hourigan and Mark Duckworth.

The Legends are up for three races on Sunday, two livestreamed and the final under lights and on SBS Viceland.