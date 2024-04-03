The opening round of the GT4 Australia Series begins in Phillip Island next weekend, with Buchan set to campaign a brand-new McLaren Artura GT4.

The 29-year-old will race for Sydney-based operation DNA Autosport and join Jason Yu at the wheel of the McLaren.

It will see Buchan dovetailing his new drive with his TCR Australia Series commitments with HMO Customer Racing.

“It’s very exciting to join the brand-new GT4 category,” said Buchan.

“The field sounds like it is going to be very competitive. There are some amazing cars and drivers from the lists I’ve seen.

“GT4 cars are awesome. These cars are the halo cars of the brands, so it makes it really exciting to be involved from the start.

“I was at the shakedown for the car at Phillip Island recently. I probably only did half a dozen laps, but even in that short period it was intuitive to drive. It wasn’t intimidating and it was a dream straight away,” he added.

“You buy these cars, take it to the track and rip it straight away. It ran faultlessly in our shakedown and I expect it to do the same all year.

“Jason and I will be in the Pro-Am class. Jason and I have been friends for some time now, we’re going to have a great time doing this.

“It’s quite unique to be able to go racing with your mate, so I feel quite privileged to do that.”

DNA Autosport has experience fielding entries in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia 86, and World Time Attack.

The Artura it will fettle for Buchan and Yu is the same model used by Method Motorsport in February’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

The GT4 Australia Series has expanded for 2024 after last year running as part of the Australian Production Cars competition.

A standalone competition this year, it will feature a mixture of spring and endurance format events on the Shannons SpeedSeries platform.

Its opening round, held at Phillip Island on April 12-14, features two one-hour races in what is the first of six rounds in 2024.

All the action will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and 7mate.