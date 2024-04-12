The company will not only back Josh Thomas in the TFH Ford Mustang but will step in as the co-naming rights partner for all rounds.

“We decided to become a major sponsor with the TA2 Muscle Car Series as it is a well-controlled category where you get your value for money and there is always very competitive racing,” said TFH Hire owner Brett Thomas.

“There is a parts truck on site, so we don’t have to carry inventory on parts. It is a real family vibe and that’s what we love.

“As a national class I see the industry really growing over the next couple of years, especially this year with the introduction of televised broadcasts. There is a lack of financial backing in the racing industry for both the drivers and categories, so TFH Hire are thrilled to be supporting the TA2 Muscle Car Series.”

Located in Brisbane, TFH is an Australian family owned and operated business that has run for over 30 years with 38 branches across Australia. It specialises in the supply of quality temporary fence hire and other hire products for the construction, civil and event industries.

“TFH Hire have been active in many areas of the sport for many years and know the benefits the sport can offer in building brand awareness and customer loyalty,” confirmed TA2 category manager Craig Denyer.

“Along with our long-time partner HYTEK Steel Framing, who has also extended their commitment for this year, we are set for one of the strongest and most competitive seasons yet.”

After he started in Toyota 86s, Josh Thomas raced the TFH Hire Services Ford Mustang in the last few TA2 rounds last year. He is set for a full season this year and is expected to be competitive with the Mustang that is prepared out of the TFH Racing Team factory.

Round 1 of the TFH Hire Muscle Car Series – framed by HYTEK Steel Framing, begins at Sydney Motorsport Park under lights on April 19-20. All of Saturday’s action can be viewed live on SBS, Fox Sports/Kayo as well as Speedcafe.