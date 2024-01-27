The #222 Mercedes-AMG GT3 has been entered in the Pro class of the once-around-the-clock Mount Panorama enduro, boasting an all-star Supercars driving crew.

Randle ran the car in at Winton just over a week ago, before all three were on-hand for two days of testing at Sydney Motorsport Park, where a real alignment in approach became apparent.

“We were all saying the same things, which is really nice,” he told Speedcafe.

“We all wanted the same thing from the car and whenever we made a change, we'd all sort of jump in and feel that change.

“So, that's a really good thing for the engineers, and also for us as drivers.

“For example, if I'm in the car and let's say the rear's loose and we make a change, Cam and Craig can just trust that. If they think it's improved the balance, then I'm sure it will.

“There's no real question mark there of, you know, I feel like it's the front that's lacking where Cam or Craig feels that it's the rear.

“So, the fact that we're all talking the same language with the car, I think it really helps.”

Randle and Waters are, of course, already team-mates in the Supercars Championship at Tickford Racing and even their engineer for the Bathurst 12 Hour, Brendan Hogan, has history at the Campbellfield squad.

Driving with Lowndes, though, is something entirely new for the 2020 Super2 Series winner, who can see how the two-time Bathurst 12 Hour winner outright (four times in class) has thrived for so long in the sport.

“He's just so easy to get along with,” said Randle.

“He's such a great guy to have in the team and it's no surprise that he's the legend that he is, and that he's been doing it for so long.

“Because, he's just got such a great personality and such a great demeanor about him, and he can drive too, so really a great combination.”

Despite being team-mates already, working with Waters and Hogan is also something different for Randle.

“I haven't worked with [Hogan] directly but he used to be at Tickford and he's just a racer,” he remarked.

“It's great working with him and Craig and Cam; kind of in a different capacity with Cam because we're actually now sharing car together, which is really cool.”

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on February 16-18.