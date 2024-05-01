Donington Park

Rodin Motorsport's Alex Ninovic took pole position at the first round of the 2024 ROKiT British F4 Championship, where he edged out his teammate by 0.013s. However, it was the second fastest time from qualifying that determined the grid for Race 1. Ninovic finished third in the race that was red flagged with limited race time left on the clock.

Rain delayed Race 2 which started with the top 12 from Race 1 reversed. Ninovic started 12th and worked his way to fifth in the end. Time was against the running of the third race where the Aussie would have been on pole. After the first round 17-year-old Ninovic sits third in points with the next round at Brands Hatch on May 11-12.

Silverstone

At Silverstone, Pat Heuzenroeder was fastest of the Australian contingent in qualifying for Round 2 of the GB3 Championship. The JHR Developments driver posted the 12th fastest time, ahead of James Wharton (Fortec Motorsport) and Filipino born Flynn Jackes (Chris Dittmann Racing) who were 15th and 16th respectively with laps deleted for exceeding track limits.

Their second fastest times had them 12th, 16th and 14th respectively and again, Wharton and Jackes had laps deleted.

It was a tough for James who travelled to the circuit for the first time on Friday and fresh from his test in Germany aboard Formula Regional European Championship machinery. After a dry run in practice, he had a damp track to contend with for qualifying as he turned his first laps in GB3.

In Race 1, Heuzenroeder made up one place, Wharton lost five in the 10-lapper, so too, Jackes. Wharton was the best placed in Race 2 with 11th while Heuzenroeder was five places further back and Jackes was 19th at the end.

The weather caused the start to be delayed and Race 3 was postponed. Heuzenroeder is 11th in the points, Jackes 20th and Wharton who missed the first round is 22nd.

Meanwhile in GB4, Jack Taylor qualifying times were good for 10th and his second fastest 12th, competing for Fortec. He dropped spots in Race 1 before he regained them and finished where he started.

Taylor picked up two places off the start of Race 2 but gave them back when he ran wide later. Like GB3, the third race had to be shelved. With the next round at Donington Park on May 25-26, Taylor sits 12th in the points.