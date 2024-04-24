Theo Pourchaire will continue to fill in for injured McLaren driver David Malukas at this weekend's IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama.

A statement from the squad advises, “The Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team announced today that Theo Pourchaire will pilot the No. 6 NTT DATA Arrow McLaren Chevrolet at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on April 28 alongside Pato O'Ward and Alexander Rossi.

“David Malukas continues to recover from a left wrist injury and surgery.

“Arrow McLaren will maintain their evaluation of David's health and will share updates as appropriate.”

Malukas has not raced for his new team this year due to an off-season mountain bike incident, with former Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Callum Ilott filling in at St Petersburg and The Thermal Club exhibition event, before a clash with his World Endurance Championship commitments meant Pourchaire was called up for last weekend's Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The 2023 Formula 2 champion revealed at Long Beach that he was also contracted for this weekend's event at Barber Motorsports Park, pending fitness of Malukas, and will indeed drive Car #6 again.

Days ago, he finished 11th, one position behind Rossi, from 22nd on the starting grid.

“What a crazy, crazy race,” said the Frenchman, this year a Sauber reserve driver, afterwards.

“We had a strong performance and I'm very happy. The #6 onsemi Arrow McLaren Chevy team was awesome today and we were able to take it from 22nd to 11th.

“This championship and the racing is amazing and I hope to be back in the future. I learned quite a bit throughout the race.

“It's pure racing in the NTT IndyCar Series and it is a dream come true to be competing with Arrow McLaren, which is such a legendary brand and race team.

“I'm quite emotional, but it is amazing. I don't realise it yet, but I'm super happy.”

The #5 McLaren entry of Pato O'Ward finished 16th after a drive-through penalty for avoidable contact with none other than Rossi's #7 Chevrolet.

Practice 1 at Barber starts on Friday at 15:40 ET/Saturday at 05:40 AEST.