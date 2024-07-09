The 1949 Grand Prix fielded 28 cars; the 2024 Sprints will have around 220 on track. They will range from a baby 1925 Austin 7 to Australian backyard specials, muscle cars, a replica Le Mans Ferrari and even a 350kmh Indianapolis 500 contender.

Off track, attractions include show and shine and vintage caravan displays, a charity auction with motorsport memorabilia. There will be a fun run, markets, autograph sessions, trade exhibits, live music, hot-lap rides and a competitors' welcome party.

The Grand Prix was staged on September 18, 1949, at a wartime airfield near the Southern Darling Downs township. The race was won by John Crouch in a French-built Delahaye 135S.

Forty-seven years later, in 1996, the round-the-houses Sprints were founded to commemorate the biggest day in Leyburn's history. At this year's 28th running, there will be special guests from the racing world, original 1949 grand prix cars, a competition class for junior drivers and other activities to mark the anniversary.

It will also be an opportunity for visitors to explore the history of Leyburn itself, which was the thriving centre of an 1860s goldrush. Buildings and landmarks remain from those days and include the 1863-licensed Royal Hotel, which will be the entertainment hub of the Sprints weekend. The site of the long-gone Golden Fleece Hotel will be a new spectator point and licensed bar at Turn 1.

“There's nothing else like the Historic Leyburn Sprints. It's one of Queensland's biggest motorsports events after Supercars and no other former grand prix venue actively celebrates its heritage like Leyburn does every year,” organising committee President Tricia Chant.

“This year being the 75th anniversary, we're putting in a big effort to make it special for our visitors and competitors. There will be some exciting announcements about our attractions over the coming weeks.”

Tickets and campsites can be purchased on-line. There will be a Historic Leyburn Sprints 75th AGP Anniversary Raffle. The main prize an $11,000 Repco Bathurst 1000 weekend for two with five runner-up prizes of $500 Supercheap Auto vouchers.

Competition starts at 8am on Saturday and Sunday. Adult tickets are available on-line or at the gate for $25 a day or $35 for the weekend, with children under 14 free. On-street parking is free.

The Queensland Government's Queensland Destination Events Program and the Southern Downs Regional Council provide assistance to help promote the Sprints and attract visitors to the Southern Downs region.