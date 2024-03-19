Randle will combine with brothers Ben and Michael Kavich for the second year in a row in a BMW M2 Competition which is racing to raise money for Breast Cancer Trials research.

Race For A Cure was founded by Ben’s wife Toula Kavich following her own breast cancer diagnosis immediately after the inaugural Bathurst 6 Hour in 2016.

Ben’s and Michael’s mother and grandmother had both also been diagnosed with breast cancer, and Race For A Cure has raised $175,000 since its inception in 2017.

Randle and the Kavich brothers finished fourth outright in the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour, and are now aiming for victory in 2024.

For the Tickford Racing Supercars driver, the cause also has special meaning considering his own battle with cancer in 2020.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be racing again with Ben and Michael, especially supporting a cause that’s particularly close to my heart,” said Randle, who was also became a shot for victory in his Bathurst 12 Hour debut last month.

“Hopefully, we can get a great result in the X Class.”

Yellow Pages will again back the Garth Walden Racing-built and -prepared Kavich BMW, having sponsored their father Tony Kavich, the 1988 AUSCAR champion, at the Bathurst 1000 in the 1980s.

“Michael and I are looking forward to the race more than ever and we are excited that Thomas has decided to join us again, along with Yellow and BCT,” said Ben Kavich.

“We are hoping for an even stronger showing both on the track and importantly in the fundraising than was achieved last year.”

Yellow Pages CRO Elise Balsillie remarked, “We’re honoured to extend our partnership with the Kavich family and Race For A Cure, furthering our commitment to lifesaving Breast Cancer Trials research.

“Together, we aim to make a tangible impact in the lives of Australian women affected by this disease. We’re proud to be part of such a vital cause and remain dedicated to our collective efforts.”

Julie Callaghan, Chief Operating Officer – Fundraising and Philanthropy at Breast Cancer Trials, added, “By supporting Race For A Cure, you’ll be helping to find better, more tolerable treatments to save and protect lives from breast cancer.

“Your kindness and support mean the world to all those impacted by this disease.”

The 2024 Bathurst 6 Hour takes place at Mount Panorama on the Easter weekend, from March 29-31.

Before then, Randle will drive the #55 Tickford Mustang in this weekend’s MSS Melbourne SuperSprint at Albert Park.