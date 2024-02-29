Three Australians will take to the famed Sarno track in Italy for the final round of the WSK Super Masters Karting series that gets underway tonight Australian time, with Melbourne racer, William Calleja leading the Mini category.

Breaking convention, the event will come to a conclusion on Saturday. Practice, qualifying and the opening heats will be conducted today.

Joining Calleja in Italy will be Xavier Avramides in the senior OK category and Hudson Petta in the Under-10 category.

Calleja has finished on the podium at each of the three rounds of the Super Masters Series thus far, winning round number two for the BabyRace team. He leads his category by a slender 10 points going into the final round.

Petta will drive for the Energy Corse factory team that has strong links to Australia, while Avramides will line up for the Tony Kart factory team.

Pre-Finals will begin at 8pm Australian Eastern Daylight Savings time Saturday night, with the finals starting at 10:45pm AEDT.

Live timing through the weekend can be followed here.