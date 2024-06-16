The fourth round of the series was part of the Queensland Circuit Racing Championships' third round at Warwick circuit.

Pole sitter Loiacono (BF Racing Mygale) took his first national series win in a lights-to-flag effort. Off to a flying start, he had a gap to more than 2s when the Safety Car was called on Lap 5 to recover a stranded car at Turn 12. He continued in front while series leader Eddie Beswick (Spectrum Racing Mygale) and Jack Bussey (Spectrum) were second and third.

Then followed Kobi Williams (Spectrum), Lachlan Evennett (Mygale), Daniel Frougas (Mygale), Harrison Sellars (Spectrum), Lachlan Strickland (Mygale), Imogen Radburn (Mygale) and Logan Eveleigh (Mygale) in 10th.

Fraser Hie (Spectrum) was 11th in his first race since a crash injury at Bathurst, ahead of Oliver Loiacono (Mygale). Cody Maynes-Rutty (Spectrum) was forced out with a puncture, Joe Fawcett (Spectrum) had a sensor failure and Zak Lobko (Mygale) didn't get a lap in.

It was a repeat top three in Race 2 where Loiacono set a new lap record. Evennett was a close fourth and ahead of Williams, Frougas and Maynes-Rutty. Fawcett and Lobko were barely split for eighth and ninth ahead of Hie and Radburn. Sellars and Strickland were Lap 1 casualties while Oliver Loiacono and Eveleigh were also non-finishers.

Maynes-Rutty further improved in Race 3 where he finished second in front of Williams and Frougas. Beswick was next in front of Evennett, Fawcett, Bussey, Strickland, Radburn, Hie and Sellars. Lobko and Eveleigh had their second DNFs for the round.

The next round of National Formula Ford Series is at Symmons Plains on August 16-18 as part of the Supercar Championship round.

In state championship categories, Matt Boylett had four out of five Excel wins to take overall honours over George Wood and Cooper Barnes. In his Holden Commodore, Guy Gibbons was the 3J, 3E and Invited winner, Tim Hamilton (Spectrum) topped the Formula Ford Kent class and Grant Green (Radical SR3) was the best of the Sports Cars.

Justin van Twest won three of the four HQ Holden races for the round win, and Alex MacDonald (Jacer) won all four of the Formula Vee races. Likewise, Daniel Crompton (Ford Mustang) scooped the pool in a small Sport Sedan roll up and took a new lap record as well.

Round 4 of the Circuit Racing Championships is on Aug 9-11 at Queensland Raceway.